Sharon Singh speaks with Canadian Lawyer about the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) announcing investigations into three more Canadian companies over allegations of forced labour in their supply chains.

Sharon says the common theme among the investigations is lack of engagement. The companies either responded with "very late", insufficient information, or information that was not fact-specific to the complaint.

While there are valid considerations that must be considered when engaging with CORE's dispute resolution process, Sharon says, such as its scope and the objectives of the parties, participation is an opportunity to provide transparency and build trust.

She also tells Canadian Lawyer the recommendations CORE makes to the federal government could involve the withdrawal or denial of trade advocacy support from Global Affairs Canada and the refusal by Export Development Canada to provide future financial support, among other things.

