This 10-part series of monthly webinars, hosted by Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb, Arbitrator and Editor of Arbitration Matters, is designed to offer you some basic training and "boots on the ground" support by providing practical guidance and valuable resources and explaining best practices to address key issues that commonly arise in arbitration.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Whether you're arbitration counsel looking to strengthen your core knowledge, litigation counsel looking to build your arbitration practice expertise, in-house counsel navigating tricky arbitration clauses, or an arbitrator, stand at ease – we've got your six!

HOW DO I ENLIST?

Click here to sign up on the double for Session 9: Advocacy in Arbitration on June 15 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Eastern. In this session, Lisa will cover topics such as :

Understanding the differences between arbitration and litigation advocacy

How to make the most of these differences to achieve the objectives of arbitration – just, speedy, and cost-effective resolution of disputes

“Front ending” your cases

Changing your mindset

Arbitration and commercial litigation counsel, in-house counsel, and arbitrators from across Canada will find this session of interest. Attendees will receive useful resources that they can apply in their own practices.

MISSED A SESSION?

Click here to view the recordings of our past boot camps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.