In Session 7 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb continues her focus on arbitration agreements, diving deeper into topics such as:

  • The law of the arbitration agreement v. the law of the contract
  • Pathological arbitration clauses and what to do about them
  • The problem of non-signatories

Session 7

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.