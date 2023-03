In Session 6 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb focuses on evidence in arbitration, diving deeper into topics such as:

Multi-tier arbitration agreements (admissibility v jurisdiction)

The law of the arbitration agreement v. the law of the contract

Pathological arbitration clauses and what to do about them

The problem of non-signatories

SESSION 6

