In Session 5 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb focuses on evidence in arbitration, diving deeper into topics such as:

Legislative requirements vs. "soft" law resources

Procedural flexibility

Strategic choices/decisions

Set aside applications

Session 5

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.