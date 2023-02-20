In Session 5 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb shares some tips to help arbitrators prepare for the first procedural meeting. Topics covered include:
- Legislative requirements vs. "soft" law resources
- Procedural flexibility
- Strategic choices/decisions
- Set aside applications
Session 5
Missed previous sessions?
You can find all past recordings of our boot camp sessions on our Youtube Playlist!
