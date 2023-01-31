This 10-part series of monthly webinars, hosted by Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb, Arbitrator and Editor of Arbitration Matters, is designed to offer you some basic training and "boots on the ground" support by providing practical guidance and valuable resources and explaining best practices to address key issues that commonly arise in arbitration.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Whether you're arbitration counsel looking to strengthen your core knowledge, litigation counsel looking to build your arbitration practice expertise, or in-house counsel navigating tricky arbitration clauses, stand at ease – we've got your six!

HOW DO I ENLIST?

Session 5: Evidence in Arbitration: It's All About Fairness and Equality on February 9 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Eastern.

Topics covered include:

Legislative requirements v "soft" law resources

Procedural flexibility

Strategic choices/decisions

Set aside applications

Arbitration and commercial litigation counsel, in-house counsel, and arbitrators from across Canada will find this session of interest. Attendees will receive valuable resources that they can apply in their practices.

HOW DO I ACCESS MY SESSION?

A link to access the webinar will be sent to registrants on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

MISSED A SESSION?

