ARTICLE

In Session 4 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb shares some tips to help arbitrators prepare for the first procedural meeting. Topics covered include:

Opportunities for just, speedy, and cost-effective determination of disputes without sacrificing due process

Taking advantage of case management – what to advocate for

Customizing the process to the dispute

SESSION 4

