In Session 4 of Arbitration Boot Camp, Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb shares some tips to help arbitrators prepare for the first procedural meeting. Topics covered include:

  • Opportunities for just, speedy, and cost-effective determination of disputes without sacrificing due process
  • Taking advantage of case management – what to advocate for
  • Customizing the process to the dispute

SESSION 4

