This 10-part series of monthly webinars, hosted by Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb, Arbitrator and Editor of Arbitration Matters, is designed to offer you some basic training and "boots on the ground" support by providing practical guidance and valuable resources and explaining best practices to address key issues that commonly arise in arbitration.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Whether you're arbitration counsel looking to strengthen your core knowledge, litigation counsel looking to build your arbitration practice expertise, or in-house counsel navigating tricky arbitration clauses, stand at ease – we've got your six!

HOW DO I ENLIST?

Click here to sign up on the double for Session 4: The First Procedural Meeting – Tips to Prepare and Get the Most Out Of It on January 12 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Eastern.

Topics covered include:

Opportunities for just, speedy, and cost-effective determination of disputes without sacrificing due process

Taking advantage of case management – what to advocate for

Customizing the process to the dispute

HOW DO I ACCESS MY SESSION?

A link to access the webinar will be sent to registrants on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

MISSED A SESSION?

Click here to view the recordings of our past bootcamps.