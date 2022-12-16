As 2022 comes to an end, we look at notable litigation trends that may impact your business and the future of dispute resolution.

With the new year fast approaching, we look at notable litigation trends from 2022. Although the list is not exhaustive, our focus is on trends that may be significant to your business and will likely continue to impact the litigation landscape for the foreseeable future.

We also canvassed our clients regarding the litigation climate from their perspective and the litigation trends they anticipate for 2023. Their responses indicate that cybersecurity and data protection issues are expected to pose the greatest litigation risks in the coming year, followed by environmental, social and governance issues. These important litigation trends, and other emerging issues, are addressed in the articles below.

Keep your business healthy — stay informed, be proactive and understand the risks.

