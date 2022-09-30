This 10-part series of monthly webinars, hosted by Lisa C. Munro, FCIArb, Q. Arb, Arbitrator and Editor of Arbitration Matters, is designed to offer you some basic training and "boots on the ground" support by providing practical guidance and useful resources and explaining best practices to address key issues that commonly arise in arbitration.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Whether you're arbitration counsel looking to strengthen your core knowledge, litigation counsel looking to build your arbitration practice expertise, or in-house counsel navigating tricky arbitration clauses, stand at ease – we've got your six!

HOW DO I ENLIST?

Click here to sign up on the double for Session 1: Appointing the Arbitrator: Practical Advice and Best Practices on October 13, from 12-1. Topics covered include:

Considerations and processes for appointment of arbitrators on consent

Appointing a sole arbitrator or a panel of three?

Options where the parties do not consent

The role of arbitral institutions in appointments

Practical tips for court applications to appoint

Terms of appointment

HOW DO I ACCESS MY SESSION?

A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants on October 11.

