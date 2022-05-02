On April 5, 2022, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-18, An Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada (the Online News Act). The proposed purpose of Bill C-18 is to enhance fairness in and contribute to the sustainability of the Canadian digital news marketplace by regulating digital news intermediaries.

If passed, this legislation would impose a bargaining, mediation, and arbitration process aimed at transferring advertising revenue from tech companies (whose services provide access to the news) to Canadian news outlets (who produce news content). In this bulletin, we highlight key features and potential implications of the draft legislation, which confers significant discretion on the CRTC and its roster of arbitrators to determine the appropriate sharing of advertising revenues.

What you need to know