People have assumed for years that getting divorced, or even separating meant you had to go battle things out in Family Court. That is not the case. Family Court is NOT the best option for many people. It can lead to results they don't want. Going to Family Court means turning over important decisions about your family, and most importantly about your children, to a stranger – the judge. And for certain people, and in certain situations, that may have undesirable results. Parents are often disappointed with the results for their kids. There are other ways to resolve matters. negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and collaborative practice all represent ways to stay out of Court. But sometimes, those options won't provide the necessary protection, and going to Family Court to have a judge take control of the situation is absolutely necessary.

