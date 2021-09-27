October 6, 2021 - 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Types of claims being made and incidence rate

Practical tips for managing mid-project disputes

The effect of COVID-19 on owners and contractors

Best practices for drafting appropriate dispute clauses

Join members of the Blakes Arbitration and Infrastructure teams for a discussion about recent legal trends and developments in managing complex infrastructure-project disputes across Canada.After the presentation, there will be a 10-minute Q&A session.



Speakers:



When

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Live Webcast:

12 – 1 p.m. (EDT)



Mandatory Continuing Education



Ontario

This program contains 15 minutes of Professionalism content and 45 minutes of Substantive content.



Quebec

Please note that pursuant to the amendments to the Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des avocats (Regulation respecting mandatory continuing education for lawyers – available in French only) of the Barreau du Québec, which came into force on April 1, 2019, the status of "recognized provider" and the mandatory "recognition" of activities have been abolished.



Blakes will continue to provide you with a confirmation of participation for your records. As stipulated in the above-mentioned regulation, members must preserve supporting documents attesting their completion of training activities for a period of seven years beginning on April 30 following the end of the reference period during which such activities were completed.



British Columbia

This program has been accredited for 1 CPD Credit Hour with The Law Society of British Columbia.



New York

Blake, Cassels & Graydon (U.S.) LLP has been certified by the New York State Continuing Legal Education Board as an Accredited Provider of continuing legal education (CLE) in the State of New York. This seminar is appropriate for newly admitted and/or experienced attorneys and has been accredited for 1 hour of CLE credit.