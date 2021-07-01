ARTICLE

See Chinese version below [中文版参阅下文]

The discovery and production of electronically stored information, commonly called e-discovery, has become an increasingly significant issue in litigation across Canada. A national committee has produced the Sedona Canada Principles to establish national guidelines for electronic discovery. These guidelines are thought to be compatible with the rules of procedure in each of the Canadian territories and provinces.

In Ontario, parties are now required to formulate and adhere to a discovery plan to address all aspects of the discovery process, including the exchange of electronic documents. The parties are required to consult and have regard to the Sedona Canada Principles when preparing their discovery plan. The following principles are among the most significant recommendations of Sedona Canada:

- Once litigation is reasonably anticipated, the parties must consider their obligations to take reasonable and good-faith steps to preserve potentially relevant electronic information.

- As early as possible in the litigation, the parties should meet and confer regarding e-discovery issues, and should agree upon the format in which electronically stored information will be produced.

- In any proceedings, the parties should ensure that the steps taken in the e-discovery process are proportionate to the nature of the case and the significance of the electronic evidence in the case.

电子证据开示

开示和产生以电子化形式储存的信息，通常称为电子证据透露。电子证据透露在加拿大各地的诉讼中日益发挥出重要作用。一个全国委员会已经制定了针对电子证据透露的《Sedona加拿大原則》并建立一套电子证据透露的全国性指导准则。据称这些准则与每个加拿大省份或特区的程序规则并不冲突。

在安大略省，各方现在必须制定和贯彻一个证据透露方案，以便解决所有证据透露过程中出现的各个方面的问题，包括电子文件交换。各方都需要参照《Sedona加拿大原则》准备他们的证据透露方案。以下是《Sedona加拿大原则》的最重要的建议：

- 一旦诉讼具有合理预期的可能性，各方必须遵循诚信原则，采取合理和诚意的措施来保存可能相关的电子信息。

- 各方应尽早在诉讼中商定关于电子证据透露问题，并对电子信息的储存格式达成协议。

- 在任何诉讼程序中，各方应确保电子证据透露的措施要与个案性质和个案中电子证据的重要性成正比。

