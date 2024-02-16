Over the past 18 months, Canada has witnessed three successive waves of amendments to its Competition Act (Act) — certainly the most concerted effort to reform the statute in a generation. The backdrop for these changes has been more aggressive antitrust enforcement in the US and Europe, competition concerns tied to the rise of the digital economy and an affordability crisis in Canada that has focused political, and therefore popular, attention on industry concentration levels and perceived abuses. The Competition Bureau (Bureau) and Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition (Commissioner) who leads the Bureau, have also vociferously advocated for the Act's modernization both to enhance the Bureau's own enforcement powers and broaden many of the Act's cornerstone provisions.

Please click here to download the report which offers a more detailed discussion on the amendments.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.