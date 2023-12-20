Welcome to the December issue of Blakes Competitive Edge, a monthly publication of the Blakes Competition, Antitrust & Foreign Investment group. Blakes Competitive Edge provides an overview of recent developments in Canadian competition law, including updates on enforcement activity by the Canadian Competition Bureau (Bureau), recent initiatives and key trends.

Key Highlights

Parliament proposes new significant amendments to the Competition Act (Act) in legislation implementing the Fall Economic Statement

Debate on Bill C-56 amendments to the Act continues in the Senate

Debate on Bill C-34 amendments to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) continues in the Senate

Bureau issues section 11 orders to compel information to advance investigations of Rogers and Applied Systems

Merger Monitor

November 1 – November 24, 2023 Highlights

19 merger reviews completed

Primary Industries: real estate and rental and leasing (21%); retail trade (21%); manufacturing (21%); and mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction (16%)

Nine transactions received an Advance Ruling Certificate (47%), nine transactions received a No Action Letter (47%)

One transaction abandoned

January – November 24, 2023 Highlights

177 merger reviews completed

Primary industries: manufacturing (21%); mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction (16%); real estate and rental and leasing (14%); finance and insurance (10%); retail trade (8%)

Four consent agreements (remedies) registered

One judicial decision

84 transactions received an Advance Ruling Certificate (47%), 84 transactions received a No Action Letter (47%)

One transaction abandoned, three transactions resolved through other means.

To view the full article please click here.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.