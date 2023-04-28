Sotos and several leading Canadian law firms specializing in competition law class actions have jointly responded to the Government of Canada's consultation and discussion paper on the Future of Competition Policy in Canada. We highly recommend reading the submission if you have an interest in Canadian competition law.

The submission highlights the urgent need for the modernization of Canada's competition laws to bring it in line with other developed nations and safeguard the integrity of the market and consumer interests. It offers valuable insights into the ongoing discussions on the future of competition law in Canada, emphasizing the importance of private enforcement and compensation for victims of anticompetitive conduct.

