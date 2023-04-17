Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry has given final approval to Rogers Communications Inc.'s C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. and the sale of Shaw's wireless business, Freedom Mobile, to Videotron Ltd. for $2.85 billion. The sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron will create a new, fourth national wireless services carrier. Bennett Jones acted for Videotron in successfully defending the Commissioner of Competition's challenge to this historic merger.

The approval was announced today in Ottawa. Some conditions are attached and the Minister's full statement is available here.

On January 24, 2023, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the Commissioner of Competition's appeal to block the deal. Bennett Jones' analysis of this decision can be read in our blog, Federal Court of Appeal Dismisses Competition Commissioner's Appeal in Rogers/Shaw/Videotron Deal.

