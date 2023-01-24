Canada:
Competition Bureau Seeks Feedback On Incoming Changes To Competition Act
24 January 2023
Hicks Morley Hamilton Stewart Storie LLP
The Competition Bureau Canada is inviting interested parties to provide
comments on new guidelines to address wage-fixing and no-poaching
agreements (Guidelines). The draft Guidelines describe the
Bureau's approach to enforcing recent amendments to the
Competition Act which make wage-fixing and no-poaching
agreements illegal and subject to significant criminal penalties in
Canada.
As we previously noted, the amendments come into
force on June 23, 2023.
Interested parties can provide comments on the draft Guidelines
online or by mail by no later than March 3,
2023.
