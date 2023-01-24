The Competition Bureau Canada is inviting interested parties to provide comments on new guidelines to address wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements (Guidelines). The draft Guidelines describe the Bureau's approach to enforcing recent amendments to the Competition Act which make wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements illegal and subject to significant criminal penalties in Canada.

As we previously noted, the amendments come into force on June 23, 2023.

Interested parties can provide comments on the draft Guidelines online or by mail by no later than March 3, 2023.

