ARTICLE

The Government of Canada is in the process of conducting the first detailed review of the Competition Act in over a decade. This detailed review comes on the heels of some narrower and targeted amendments implemented through this year's Budget Implementation Act.

As part of its review, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry has published a discussion paper identifying numerous areas for potential reform. One of the areas under consideration is a pet project of AGM partner David Vaillancourt: expanding private rights of access to victims of anticompetitive conduct. The Minister's discussion paper cites to his earlier testimony before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology where he advocated for a more robust framework for private enforcement.

The Future of Competition Policy in Canada

