Adam Kalbfleisch and Kyle Donnelly write in the Americas Antitrust Review 2023 on the structure and practice for merger review under the Canadian Competition Act.

They provide an overview of the merger review framework in Canada, and describe the enforcement approach by the Competition Bureau, including issues related to challenges by the Commissioner of Competition and potential remedies when competition issues arise. They also touch on recent developments and discuss potential reform of the Canadian merger review process, including with respect to the efficiencies defence.

