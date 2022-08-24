ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

Welcome to the August issue of Blakes Competitive Edge, a monthly publication of the Blakes Competition, Antitrust & Foreign Investment group. Blakes Competitive Edge provides an overview of recent developments in Canadian competition law, including updates on enforcement activity by the Canadian Competition Bureau (Bureau), recent initiatives and key trends.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Canada

Significant Amendments To Canada's Competition Act Are Now Law: Takeaways For Agribusiness, Food & Beverage Businesses Operating In Canada Fasken On June 23, 2022, significant amendments to Canada's Competition Act became law. The amendments can be broken down into five categories: Abuse of Dominance, Criminal Cartel and Competitor...

Significant Amendments To Canada's Competition Act To Impact Employers Fasken On June 23, 2022, significant amendments to Canada's Competition Act ("Act") became law. An amendment that is particularly noteworthy for employers is a new so-called wage...

First Round Of Significant And Expansive Amendments To The Competition Act In Effect Miller Thomson LLP On June 23, 2022, the first round of significant and expansive amendments to the Competition Act (the "Act") came into effect (the "2022 Amendments").

Canada's Competition Act Amendments: Making It Riskier To Compete On Price? Stikeman Elliott LLP One of the recent amendments to the Competition Act has the potential to seriously chill price competition by leading Canadian businesses.

The Efficiencies Defence – Here We Go Again! Fasken In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic with declining demand and excess capacity in many sectors, companies will want to take advantage of opportunities to increase operational efficiencies.