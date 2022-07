ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Contrairement aux réformes précédentes de la Loi, il n'y a eu aucune consultation publique au préalable, le gouvernement fédéral estimant que les changements ne font que corriger des lacunes non controversées et harmoniser le régime canadien et les régimes d'autres pays. Pourtant, il s'agit en réalité des modifications les plus importantes depuis la réforme en profondeur de la Loi en 2009. En outre, la LEB contient des ambiguïtés fondamentales qui auraient pu bénéficier de véritables consultations avec le monde des affaires, les membres du Barreau et d'autres parties prenantes, et auraient mérité d'être débattues en profondeur dans le cadre du processus législatif.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Canada

Update: Amendments To Canada's Competition Act Now Enacted Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP On June 23, 2022, the Canadian Parliament passed legislation implementing changes that significantly expand the scope of the Canadian Competition Act.

Federal Government Enacts Significant Amendments To Canada's Competition Act Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg Significant amendments to Canada's Competition Act (Act) were enacted on June 23, 2022, with the passing of the federal government's 2022 budget implementation legislation.

Canada Pushes Through Competition Act Amendments Stikeman Elliott LLP The Government of Canada has now passed significant amendments to the Competition Act via its Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 (the "BIA"), which received Royal Assent on June 23, 2022.

Significant First-round Amendments To The Competition Act Come Into Force Gowling WLG On June 23, 2022, legislative amendments to the Competition Act ("Act") that were introduced through Bill C-19, better known as the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, received royal assent and became law.

More Speed And More Haste: Significant Amendments To Canada's Competition Act Come Into Force McCarthy Tétrault LLP Just two months after the announcement of a series of significant amendments to the Competition Act (the "Act") in the Canadian federal government's 2022 budget, the Budget Implementation Act, 2022 (the "BIA") has now received royal assent.