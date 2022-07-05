On June 23, 2022, the Canadian Parliament passed legislation implementing changes that significantly expand the scope of the Canadian Competition Act. These key changes include: 1) new criminal provisions to address wage fixing, no-poach and other employment-related agreements (to come into effect in one year); 2) more significant penalties and expanded private rights of action for abuse of dominance and deceptive marketing practices; and 3) a new anti-avoidance rule for pre-merger notification.

For more background on these changes and the key takeaways for businesses, see our April 2022 Blakes Bulletin: Proposed Competition Law Amendments in Canada Set to Significantly Expand the Scope of the Competition Act.

