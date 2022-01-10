The Competition Bureau reached an agreement with Keurig Canada Inc. to resolve concerns about the recyclability of its ubiquitous "K-Cup®" pods. Keurig claimed on its website, via social media, and on text and logos on the K-Cup pods that they were widely accepted for recycling and easy to recycle. While the pods are accepted across the country in some municipal systems, the pods are only really widely accepted for recycling in British Columbia and Quebec. And in some places, they are not easy to recycle.

Keurig Canada cooperated with the Bureau's investigation. It will pay a $3 million penalty and donate $800,000 to an environmental charity. Keurig Canada also agreed to change its recyclability claims and the packaging of the K-Cup pods. It will publish corrective notices. As is common in these settlements, Keurig Canada will have a compliance program to prevent deceptive marketing issues going forward. The agreement is registered with the Competition Tribunal and will have the effect of a court order for five years.

