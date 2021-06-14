Read our blog about the Federal Court's decision in Mohr v. National Hockey League et al., in which the court struck out a class action claim, denied the plaintiff's motion to amend, and established important new law concerning the criminal cartel provisions of the Competition Act. The full post can be found here.

