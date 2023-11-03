ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, Quebec enacted significant changes to its provincial rules governing publicity contests. Specifically, it repealed the provisions in the Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests, and amusement machines that pertained to publicity contests, and abolished the Rules respecting publicity contests in its entirety.

As a result of these amendments, contest sponsors are relieved of the obligation to formally file their publicity contests with the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (referred to as the Régie). Furthermore, they are no longer required to remit duty payments based on the value of the prizes awarded in such contests, file a winners' report or furnish security (where applicable).

Additionally, various Quebec-specific requirements governing publicity contests have been eliminated. This includes the necessity to include specific disclosures within contest rules, as well as the former requirement to seek permission from the Régie for any modifications to a contest once it has been launched.

It is important to note that the Régie has confirmed that it will continue to exercise jurisdiction over contests that were filed prior to October 27, 2023, regardless of the contest's start date.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.