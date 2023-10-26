A recent decision by the Law Society against the firm Diamond and Diamond spotlights a pivotal aspect of law firm marketing, particularly within the personal injury sector.
Gavin and Stephen dissect the case of Jeremy Diamond, a lawyer who facing penalty from the Law Society for misleading advertising. His firm was caught making false claims regarding their services and expertise.
This episode also touches on the broader implications exploring how the Law Society tribunal's decision sheds light on the contentious issue of contingency fees which enable lawyers to charge a portion of the damages awarded in the case ("We don't get paid unless YOU get paid"). This is a practice that may democratize access to legal service it can also open the door to potentially unscrupulous practices.
Listen For:
0:34 The changing landscape of law firm marketing
3:51 The case of Diamond and Diamond
11:54 A critique of the referral business model
22:12 Discussion on plea agreements and judicial discretion
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.