ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Canada

Ontario IGaming: Registration Requirements And AGCO Updates Bennett Jones LLP As of April 4, 2022, private gaming operators and suppliers that have successfully registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and entered into an operating agreement...

Advertising And Marketing In Ontario's New IGaming Market: Update For Private Operators Bennett Jones LLP The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced new guidance for Internet gaming (iGaming) advertising and marketing, leading up to the launch of the province's new iGaming market on April 4, 2022.

Oscars 2022: Lights, Cameras And Censors Aird & Berlis LLP The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony held this past Sunday was undoubtedly a pop-culture event to be remembered, with a return of hosts, a return to the Dolby Theatre and a return to in-person festivities.

Gaming Moves Forward: Ontario Launches New IGaming Framework And Sports Betting Expands Aird & Berlis LLP April 4, 2022, is the date that two important Canadian gaming legislative and regulatory changes – each years in the making – come to fruition

Ontario's Private Internet Gaming Market Is Now Live! Cassels Ontario has become the first province to allow internet gaming (igaming) by private operators who apply for and obtain registration from a government agency called iGaming Ontario (iGO), a subsidiary of the Alcohol Control and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the AGCO).