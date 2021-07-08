Through a coalition of four industry associations, the Canadian food and beverage industry has committed to a Code for the Responsible Advertising of Food and Beverage Products to Children (the "Food and Beverage Advertising Code"). A Guide for the Code for the Responsible Advertising of Food and Beverage Products to Children (the "Guide") has also been adopted.

The Food and Beverage Advertising Code targets advertising that is primarily directed at children. It is expressly intended to expand upon the legislative, regulatory and self-regulatory advertising regime that already exists in Canada. The Code addresses where, when, and how advertising to children should be made. Importantly, the Code provides for a preclearance regime through Ad Standards and for a complaint procedure in cases of non-compliance.

The four associations supporting the Food and Beverage Advertising Code are:

