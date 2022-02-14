ARTICLE

Be in the know! Watch this recorded webinar as Crowe's trusted advisors review newly implemented financial reporting (ASPE) and tax updates that may impact your business.

Key learnings will include:

Financial Reporting Updates

Changes to accounting for Retractable or Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares (ROMRS)

Changes to accounting for related party financial instruments

Amendments to ASPE 3465 Income Taxes

Significant changes to revenue recognition standard

New standard to clarify accounting for agricultural inventories and biological assets

2021 Corporate and Trust Tax Updates

Immediate expensing for capital assets of certain CCA classes acquired by CCPCs after April 19, 2021

Updated trust disclosure requirements

CRA CEWS audit reminder

Who should watch this webinar

The content of this webinar is for owner-managed business leaders and corporate finance/financial reporting managers.

