Be in the know! Watch this recorded webinar as Crowe's trusted advisors review newly implemented financial reporting (ASPE) and tax updates that may impact your business. 

Key learnings will include:

Financial Reporting Updates

  • Changes to accounting for Retractable or Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares (ROMRS)
  • Changes to accounting for related party financial instruments
  • Amendments to ASPE 3465 Income Taxes
  • Significant changes to revenue recognition standard
  • New standard to clarify accounting for agricultural inventories and biological assets

2021 Corporate and Trust Tax Updates

  • Immediate expensing for capital assets of certain CCA classes acquired by CCPCs after April 19, 2021
  • Updated trust disclosure requirements
  • CRA CEWS audit reminder

Who should watch this webinar

The content of this webinar is for owner-managed business leaders and corporate finance/financial reporting managers.

