Be in the know! Watch this recorded webinar as Crowe's trusted advisors review newly implemented financial reporting (ASPE) and tax updates that may impact your business.
Key learnings will include:
Financial Reporting Updates
- Changes to accounting for Retractable or Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares (ROMRS)
- Changes to accounting for related party financial instruments
- Amendments to ASPE 3465 Income Taxes
- Significant changes to revenue recognition standard
- New standard to clarify accounting for agricultural inventories and biological assets
2021 Corporate and Trust Tax Updates
- Immediate expensing for capital assets of certain CCA classes acquired by CCPCs after April 19, 2021
- Updated trust disclosure requirements
- CRA CEWS audit reminder
Who should watch this webinar
The content of this webinar is for owner-managed business leaders and corporate finance/financial reporting managers.
