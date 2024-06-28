An insightful segment on the Dubai Eye Radio show discussing the Tasreef Dh 30 billion project, announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to improve water drainage in the Emirate.

Watch the short recording of the conversation with @Tom Urquhart as he interviews HKA Director Mustafa Hussain who shares his valuable expertise on complex and challenging projects such as this.

"The drainage project is a complex project in a built city like Dubai, acknowledging that Dubai is the ideal place with the leadership to accomplish such a difficult project. Nevertheless, to keep the project on track, contemporaneous resolution of disputes is an ideal way of avoiding major delays." Mustafa Hussain, HKA Director.

