January 2024 – The Plan for the Allocation and Use of the Radio Frequency Spectrum of Ukraine (the "Plan") and Conditions of Licencing for the Use of the 'L02' Radio Frequency Spectrum (the "Licensing Conditions") have recently come into force in Ukraine.

The Plan and Licensing Conditions are developed in compliance with Ukraine's existing undertaking to bring its legislation into line with applicable EU regulations. Specifically, the Plan aims to optimize and harmonize spectrum usage, consolidate the spectrum licensing regime, clarify frequencies assignment and lay the groundwork for the introduction of new technologies in Ukraine.

The Plan and Licensing Conditions are available in English and Ukrainian.

Download in English: Download in Ukrainian:



