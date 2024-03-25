ARTICLE

Beginning April 10, 2024, Americans, Canadians and Australians will need to obtain a visitor visa (VIVIS) for entry into Brazilian territory and for temporary stays of up to 90 days . Citizens of other countries—and residents of these countries—should consult the Brazilian federal government's website for information on the General Visa Regime.

The requirement for a visitor visa for citizens of the United States, Canada and Australia was revoked by Decree No. 9,731 of March 16, 2019. However, Decree No. 11,515 of May 2, 2023 reinstated the requirement, which was suspended until April 9, 2024. This visa is required for entry into Brazil by air, sea, or road.

A VIVIS allows foreign persons to enter Brazilian territory for tourism or business purposes as opposed to immigration and to stay for periods of up to 90 days, which can be extended for an additional 90 days via a prior request to the Brazilian Federal Police.

Visitor visas may be granted for tourism, business, conferences, seminars, meetings, transit, artistic or sporting activities, study, or voluntary work, among other purposes. However, while in Brazilian territory, visa holders can't receive payment for any activity, except for per-diems, subsistence allowances, pro-labore or other travel expenses.

The VIVIS for the relevant countries will be issued electronically, and an app to apply for this visa is expected.

With the return of the visa requirement, Brazilians holders of US, Canadian or Australian passports will not be able to travel to Brazil with these passports, and must present a valid Brazilian ID . Brazilian citizens living abroad without a valid Brazilian passport must request a renewal through a Brazilian consular office.

