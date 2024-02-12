Brazil – Brazil Delays Visa Requirement for US, Canada, and Australia Citizens Until January 2024

In a recent update as of August 29, the Brazilian government has decided to postpone the implementation of visa requirements for passport holders from the United States, Canada, and Australia. Instead of the initially proposed date of October 1, 2023, the new deadline for this visa requirement is now set for January 10, 2024. This change comes in the wake of Brazil's decision to exempt Japanese citizens from the requirement following a reciprocal visa waiver agreement between Japan and Brazil, which will take effect on September 30, 2023.

The original plan, as of August 15, stipulated that travelers from four countries – Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States – would be required to obtain visit visas (VIVIS) before traveling to Brazil, effective from October 1, 2023. However, the agreement with Japan resulted in Japan's removal from the list of countries subject to this visa requirement. As of now, travelers from Australia, Canada, and the US are still expected to obtain VIVIS before visiting Brazil.

The eVisa platform for VIVIS is anticipated to go live 30 days before January 10, 2024, offering travelers the opportunity to apply in advance.

