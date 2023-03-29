Brazil:
Reopening Of Embassy Offices
29 March 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Brazil will reopen its embassy offices in Iran, Saudi Arabia
and Venezuela
Overview
The government of Brazil will reopen embassy offices in
several countries across the globe. These countries include:
The reopening will mark the return to normal functioning of
diplomatic representation and services, including consular visa
services.
What are the Changes?
The Brazilian government announced the reopening of Brazilian
embassies in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, signifying the
return to normal diplomatic operations and services, including
consular visa services.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of
Brazil's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 20 March 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Brazil
Chile Rolls Back Entry Restrictions For Visitors
Mayer Brown
On September 1, 2022, the Chilean government announced a reduction of entry requirements for visitors entering Chile, including eliminating the requirement of the International Travelers...
Adjustment To Visa Stamp Policy
Envoy Global, Inc.
Costa Rica removed the requirement for nationals and residents to obtain an entry stamp upon leaving the country.
Pilot Program For Electronic Entry (FMM) Issuance
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Mexico implemented a temporary program for the issuance of electronic Multiple Immigration Forms (FMMs) as an alternative for physical papers carried by foreign nationals...
Digital Nomad Visa Introduced
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of Brazil will introduce a new temporary visa and residence permit option for foreign nationals performing remote work for a foreign company in Brazil