Key Points

Brazil will reopen its embassy offices in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela

Overview

The government of Brazil will reopen embassy offices in several countries across the globe. These countries include:

Iran;

Saudi Arabia; and

Venezuela

The reopening will mark the return to normal functioning of diplomatic representation and services, including consular visa services.

What are the Changes?

The Brazilian government announced the reopening of Brazilian embassies in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, signifying the return to normal diplomatic operations and services, including consular visa services.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brazil's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 March 2023

