Key Points

From 1 October 2023, Brazil will require citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. to obtain a visitor visa to enter the country for visitor purposes

Overview

From 1 October 2023, the government of Brazil will require citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States to obtain a visitor visa to enter the country for visitor purposes. Previously, travelers from these countries were permitted visa-free entry into the country for visitor purposes.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil will no longer permit visa-free entry for visitor purposes for citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S. The government expressed that visa exemptions may be possible in the future, provided reciprocal agreements can be established with these four countries.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.