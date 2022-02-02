Key Points

The government of Brazil will introduce a new temporary visa and residence permit option for foreign nationals performing remote work for a foreign company in Brazil

Overview

The government of Brazil will introduce temporary visas and residence permits for foreign nationals to remain in Brazil without formal employment registered in the country beginning 24 Jan. 2022. These visas and permits will initially be valid for a period of one year and may be renewed for an additional year.?

Foreign nationals will be able to apply for this visa type at a Brazilian consular facility in their home country or country of residence. Required documents, including proof of valid health insurance and proof of a work or service contract that will allow the foreign national to work as a digital nomad, must be presented.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil will introduce a new digital nomad visa for foreign nationals employed by a foreign company who are wishing to work remotely in Brazil for a period of one year.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 31 January 2022.

