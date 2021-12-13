ARTICLE

Key Points

Temporary suspension of visa exemptions for Brazilian nationals entering Mexico

Overview

Beginning 11 Dec. 2021, the government of Mexico will temporarily suspend visa exemptions for Brazilian nationals entering Mexico for tourism or business purposes. Instead, Brazilian nationals will be required to request entry authorization from the Mexican authorities prior to departure for Mexico. Brazilian nationals entering Mexico by air are required to fill out an "Electronic Authorization" form that can be accessed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Institute of Migration website. Brazilian nationals entering Mexico by land or sea must request a physical visa in their passport from the Mexican consular authorities.

Brazilian citizens with one of the following documents are not required to present the Electronic Authorization or a visa issued by the Mexican consular authorities:

Documents proving permanent residence in Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Schengen Area countries, and member countries of the Pacific Alliance; or

A valid visa for Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Schengen Area countries

What are the Changes?

Brazilian nationals will temporarily not be permitted to enter Mexico with visa exemptions beginning 11 Dec. 2021. Instead, most Brazilian nationals will be required to apply for either an Electronic Authorization form or a visa granted by the Mexican consular authorities.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 08 December 2021

