Key Points

Foreign nationals, including those with documents that expired after Mar. 16, 2020, have until Mar. 15, 2022, to obtain permanent residence visas or extend temporary visas

Foreign nationals will not be penalized for documents that expired after Mar. 16, 2020

This ordinance applies to foreign nationals who arrived in Brazil after Mar.16, 2020, and who currently remain in Brazil and have not traveled outside of the country for more than 30 days

Overview

On Aug. 26, 2021, officials of the Brazilian government made the decision to extend immigration deadlines relating to permanent residence and temporary visas until Mar. 15, 2022. The ordinance was published in the government's official gazette.

What are the Changes?

This change will extend the previous deadline of Sept. 16, 2021, to Mar. 15, 2022. This will allow additional time for foreign nationals with expired documents, such as passports, identification documents and criminal background check certificates, to continue using these documents and allow individuals more time to obtain new documentation, without the fear of penalties.

Looking Ahead

Individuals with expired visa documentation should continue to check for updates after the deadline of Mar. 15, 2022, has passed.

