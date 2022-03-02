Our Compliance and Investigations and White Collar partner, Filipe Magliarelli, participated in the "Note for the Board on Anti-Corruption (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

It's a legal memorandum for use by lawyers, both in-house and local, in order to provide the board of directors (or any other equivalent governing body) of a legal entity outlining key issues related to anti-corruption law and regulations in Brazil.

To read the full content, click here.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

