The Compliance and Investigations partner, Filipe Magliarelli, and Corporate and M&A partner, Patrícia Braga, participated in the "Anti-Corruption: Private Acquisitions and Joint Ventures (Brazil)" published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

In a practical way, this note seeks to discuss the issues behind the anti-bribery and corruption law that must be taken into account during the process of acquiring a private company, business or a joint venture in Brazil. To address these issues, the document explains some crimes of bribery and corruption in the country, exposing who can liable, the defenses and exemptions that may be applied, in addition to the penalties and sanctions that can also be imposed.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

