#8 – #Freebritney E As Diferenças Entre Tutela E Curatela
03 August 2021
Koury Lopes Advogados
Confira abaixo o 8º episódio do KLA
Conversa. No episódio deste mês abordamos as
principais diferenças entre os processos de Tutela e
Curatela, dando enfoque ao cenário brasileiro, mas
contrapondo também com o cenário americano,
utilizando como exemplo o caso da cantora Britney Spears.
Participam deste episódio as nossas advogadas de
Gestão Patrimonial, Família e
Sucessões, Carolina Ducci, Ana Carolina Penido e as
estagiárias Julia Pellatieri e Maria Eugenia Martignon.
