Confira abaixo o 8º episódio do KLA Conversa. No episódio deste mês abordamos as principais diferenças entre os processos de Tutela e Curatela, dando enfoque ao cenário brasileiro, mas contrapondo também com o cenário americano, utilizando como exemplo o caso da cantora Britney Spears.

Participam deste episódio as nossas advogadas de Gestão Patrimonial, Família e Sucessões, Carolina Ducci, Ana Carolina Penido e as estagiárias Julia Pellatieri e Maria Eugenia Martignon.

Gostou deste conteúdo? Compartilhe com a sua rede de contatos e em suas redes sociais.

Ficou com alguma dúvida ou gostaria de saber mais sobre o assunto? Acione a nossa equipe de profissionais, que está preparada para atendê-lo(a).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.