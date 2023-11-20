ARTICLE

PAUTAS: STF – CONTROLE CONCENTRADO E REPERCUSSÃO GERAL | STJ – REPETITIVOS | TCU – PLENÁRIO | CÂMARA DOS DEPUTADOS | SENADO FEDERAL

O “Brasília em Pauta” é um boletim semanal preparado pela equipe de Contencioso de Brasília, contendo os principais casos a serem julgados pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), Superior Tribunal de Justiça (STJ) e Tribunal de Contas da União (TCU), bem como importantes questões a serem votadas pela Câmara dos Deputados e Senado Federal.

Sessões de 13.11.2023 a 17.11.2023.

Tributário

ADI 7324 (STF): ação direta de inconstitucionalidade que discute a Lei n.º 14.385/2022, que altera a Lei n.º 9.427/1996 para disciplinar a devolução de valores de tributos recolhidos a maior pelas prestadoras do serviço público de distribuição de energia elétrica.

ADI 2325 (STF): ação direta de inconstitucionalidade em face dos arts. 1º e 7º da Lei Complementar n.º 102/2000, que conferiram novas redações a dispositivos da Lei Complementar n.º 87/1996 sobre compensações de crédito de ICMS referentes às operações com mercadorias destinadas ao ativo permanente, energia elétrica e comunicações.

