The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Attachment (Freezing) Orders in Brazil: Overview", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The guide provides an overview on the Brazilian law relating to the order of attachment issued by local courts to preserve the respondent's assets until judgment can be enforced. The note covers the grounds on which these orders are made, the type of assets that can be attached, the procedure for applying for an attachment order, and enforcement of attachment orders. It also covers the scope of attachment orders in relation to overseas assets and in support of foreign proceedings.

