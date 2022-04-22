ARTICLE

The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Legal Professional Privilege and Professional Secrecy in Brazil: Overview", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The note provides an overview of the laws in Brazil responsible for protecting lawyerclient t communication, in order to protect confidentiality, privilege, and secrecy in those communications in business and commercial situations. The document points out the definition of lawyers and clients, the impact of a common interest or joint representation on the applicability of privilege, and the application of privilege in an internal investigation or an M&A transaction.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

