NEW NATIONAL PLAN FOR COMBATING PIRACY IS PUBLISHED

Last Friday (3), date on which Brazil celebrates the "National Day of Combating Piracy", the Ministry of Justice and Public Security published the new National Plan for Combating Piracy (PNCP), which will have a four-year term (between 2022 and 2025) and 62 goals to fight against piracy.

The focus of the PNCP will be the fight against digital piracy, an increasingly form of crime. According to the National Forum of Piracy Combating, piracy caused damage of more than 280 billion Reais to the Brazilian economy, which demonstrates the need for effective measures to combat this criminal practice.

The plan is structured into four areas of action: institutional, prevention and protection, training, and education. At the institutional level, the feasibility of installing specialized police stations in the fight against piracy and violations of IP rights will be discussed among various bodies. Regarding prevention and protection, the plan aims to implement projects that improve repression measures against intellectual property violations.

In terms of training, the plan includes training actions for public agents on the fight against piracy and related crimes, focusing on the exchange of information and good operational and investigation practices. Finally, the educational axis will address consumer awareness of pirated products, clarifying the consequences of their act from an environmental and economic perspective.

The PNCP can be accessed in full through the link here.

COMPOSER ACTIVITY IS RECOGNIZED AS AN ARTISTIC PROFESSION

This Monday (6), Law 14,258/21 entered into force, which recognizes the activity of composer as an artistic profession. The Law defines which composer is the author of musical works, with or without lyrics, which are expressed by any means or fixed in any known media or which will be invented in the future.

With this, composers will be able to collect for Social Security from their activity, as well as join unions. Furthermore, the recognition of the profession by the State has a symbolic effect, given the great relevance of the work of the class for our society.

The full text of Law 14,258/21 can be viewed through the link here.

BRAZILIAN NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY STRATEGY IS ESTABLISHED THROUGH DECREE NO. 10,886.

President Jair Bolsonaro edited Decree No. 10,886, published this Wednesday, to institute the National Intellectual Property Strategy ("ENPI"). ENPI will be in force for 10 years (between 2021 and 2030) and will aim to define long-term actions for coordinated action by public administration bodies and entities with the purpose of establishing an effective and balanced national intellectual property system.

ENPI has 210 actions set forth, divided into 7 strategic axes, which are (i) Intellectual Property for Competitiveness and Development; (ii) Dissemination, Training and Qualification in Intellectual Property; (iii) Governance and Institutional Strengthening; (iv) Modernization of Legal and Infra-Legal Frameworks; (v) Compliance and Legal Security; (vi) Intelligence and Future Vision; and (vii) Insertion of Brazil in the Global Intellectual Property System.

These actions will be implemented by biennial action plans, which will contain priority actions, deliveries, deadlines, and targets. The period of the first action plan will be from August 2021 to July 2023.

To access the full ENPI, click on the following link here.

