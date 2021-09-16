A sócia das áreas de Contratos, Propriedade Intelectual e Proteção de Dados do KLA, Tania Liberman, e os advogados das áreas Vanessa Pirró e Caio Aragão, participaram do "Intellectual property right assignments Q&A: Brazil", publicado pelo Practical Law, da Thomson Reuters.

O guia reúne um seleto grupo de escritórios e especialistas, a nível global, para disseminar know-how jurídico a um público composto por advogados ao redor do mundo.

Leia o conteúdo na íntegra

