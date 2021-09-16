Brazil:
Intellectual Property Right Licences Q&A: Brazil
16 September 2021
Koury Lopes Advogados
A sócia das áreas de Contratos, Propriedade
Intelectual e Proteção de Dados
do KLA, Tania Liberman, e os advogados das
áreas Vanessa Pirró e Caio Aragão, participaram do
"Intellectual property right licences Q&A: Brazil",
publicado pelo Practical Law,
da Thomson Reuters.
O guia reúne um seleto grupo de escritórios e
especialistas, a nível global, para disseminar know-how
jurídico a um público composto por advogados ao redor
do mundo.
Leia o conteúdo na íntegra
